Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier says success on fighting virus will depend on number of deaths
Quebec Premier François Legault said Friday he recognized that people were looking at the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in the province and questioning whether measures were working, stating that the value that will determine success is the number of deaths. He stressed they have a big margin between them compared to the U.S. per one million inhabitants. Legault added that they can’t compare Quebec to Europe because their outbreak started before the province.