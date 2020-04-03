Canada
April 3 2020 1:42pm
02:40

Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier says success on fighting virus will depend on number of deaths

Quebec Premier François Legault said Friday he recognized that people were looking at the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in the province and questioning whether measures were working, stating that the value that will determine success is the number of deaths. He stressed they have a big margin between them compared to the U.S. per one million inhabitants. Legault added that they can’t compare Quebec to Europe because their outbreak started before the province.

Responsive site?

Video Home