Global News announces winner of free groceries contest amid COVID-19 pandemic

On Friday, March 20th Global News asked their viewers to nominate themselves or someone they know who may be immunocompromised, elderly, or can’t make ends meet during #COVID-19. The winner would receive free groceries, on us – sent safely to their home. With an outpour of nominations, the team chose a lucky winner named Anita Smolsky who nominated herself and her husband.

Anita and her husband are both ODSP recipients on permanent disability. The COVID-19 pandemic hit them hard financially, but nevertheless they have been trying their best to self-isolate. Anita says they are proud people by nature, and always try to get by on their own but given the current situation and increasing difficulties many others are facing too, it was time to make an effort to reach out for help.