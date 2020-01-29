Crime January 29 2020 9:58pm 02:02 Police link weekend homicide with burned-out vehicle at second location Edmonton police say a weekend homicide is now linked to a second scene where a burned SUV was later located. Julia Wong reports from the alley where the man’s body was found. Man found dead in Edmonton alley linked to burned-out vehicle at 2nd scene: police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6481781/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6481781/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?