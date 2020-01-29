Man found dead in Edmonton alley linked to burned-out vehicle at 2nd scene: police

Edmonton police say the death of a man found in a northeast alleyway over the weekend has been ruled a homicide and that the death is linked to a second scene where a burned SUV was later located.
At around 10 p.m. Sunday, police were called by fire crews to assist with a fire in an alley in the area of 126 Avenue and 73 Street. When crews arrived, the fire was already out, and a man’s body was discovered on the driveway of a property that appears to be slated for demolition.
A neighbour told Global News their surveillance camera captured video of a vehicle driving by, dumping a body in the snow and leaving the scene. The neighbour said the video shows the vehicle returned later, and the body was set on fire.
A short time later, police said they were called to a vehicle fire north of the Evergreen mobile home park, which is located in the area of 173 Avenue and Meridian Street. Officers discovered a burned 2010 silver Mitsubishi Outlander that detectives believe is linked to the homicide investigation.
On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 24-year-old Aaron Watt. An autopsy ruled his death was homicide, but police are not releasing the cause of the man’s death at this time “for investigative reasons.”
Police are now hoping to speak with anyone who works at or visited a gas station between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, and witnessed someone travelling in the suspect vehicle who was filling up a red plastic 5L Sceptor gasoline jerry can.
Officers urge gas station owners to review their surveillance video and check for any sales of a 5L Sceptor gasoline jerry can.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
