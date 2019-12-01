Lifestyle December 1 2019 8:36pm 01:37 Caravan Farm Theatre re-imagines holiday classic The Nutcracker Trading in ballet slippers for winter boots and tutus for warm coats, the performance of The Nutcracker at Caravan Farm Theatre is unlike any other version of the holiday classic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6242080/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6242080/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?