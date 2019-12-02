‘We are going to totally turn it on its head’: The Nutcracker reimagined in Armstrong

Trading in ballet slippers for winter boots and tutus for warm coats, the performance of The Nutcracker at Caravan Farm Theatre is unlike any other version of the holiday classic.

“We are going to totally turn it on its head,” said Ruaridh MacDonald, The Nutcracker.

“It’s going to be very different, which is exciting. We will be running through the woods and it’s kind of circus meets Nutcracker which is really exciting to get to do because no one gets to see it this way.”

The reimagining of the classic tale takes risks, transforming the familiar tale into a multi-stage performance. Audiences are taken by horse-drawn sleighs to each scene’s location.

“How do you tell The Nutcracker? Everyone is going to think it’s a ballet with Tchaikovsky’s music, but how do you do that without a troupe of ballet dancers,” said director Manon Beaudoin.

Story continues below advertisement

“My job is always to try to tell a story often without words and to use the skills in the room and in this show in every tableau you will see there will be many extraordinary moments that are not necessarily theatre moments.”

READ MORE: Dance collective takes on mental illness at Kelowna Fringe Festival

While bringing the classic character Marie to life, one actress is also living out a life long dream of performing at the farm.

“I grew up as one of the rascals running around the farm as a kid when my parents would do shows here so I am so excited to be working here professionally as an adult,” said Lili Beaudoin.

The Nutcracker will open Dec. 10 and will continue through to Jan. 4 for tickets visit caravanfarmtheatre.com