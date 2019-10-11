Barnwell Derailment October 11 2019 6:39pm 01:37 TSB investigates train derailment near Lethbridge CP Rail continues to clean up a train derailment east of Lethbridge. Twenty-five cars went off the tracks and officials said they were carrying grain. Quinn Campbell reports. TSB investigates train derailment near Lethbridge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6023867/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6023867/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?