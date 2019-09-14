Economy September 14 2019 6:28pm 01:09 ‘It changes the city forever:’ OC Transpo boss describes what LRT means for Ottawa’s transit system John Manconi, head of OC Transpo, describes what the launch of the Confederation Line LRT means for Ottawa’s transit system. IN PICTURES: Opening day of Ottawa’s LRT <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5904126/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5904126/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?