IN PICTURES: Opening day of Ottawa’s LRT

It really happened.

On Saturday afternoon, OC Transpo welcomed passengers aboard the long-awaited, long-delayed Confederation Line.

Before the LRT system opened to the public, the City of Ottawa invited about 400 guests — including local, provincial and federal politicians, former councillors, former mayors, stakeholders and other members of the public — to a launch event inside Tunney’s Pasture station on Saturday morning.

Global News was there for both the launch event and the grand opening of the train. Here’s some snapshots:

It’s finally happening – Ottawa’s #ConfederationLine is opening to riders today at 2pm. Before that, there’s a city-organized launch event & inaugural ride for officials and media. Here’s the set-up at Tunney’s Pasture right now! #ottnews #ottcity pic.twitter.com/Q2kK9gBEve — Beatrice Britneff (@bbritneff) September 14, 2019

