IN PICTURES: Opening day of Ottawa’s LRT

It really happened.
On Saturday afternoon,
OC Transpo welcomed passengers aboard the long-awaited, long-delayed Confederation Line. WATCH (Sept. 14, 2019): ‘It changes the city forever:’ OC Transpo boss describes what LRT means for Ottawa’s transit system
Before the LRT system opened to the public, the
City of Ottawa invited about 400 guests — including local, provincial and federal politicians, former councillors, former mayors, stakeholders and other members of the public — to a launch event inside Tunney’s Pasture station on Saturday morning.
Global News was there for both the launch event and the grand opening of the train. Here’s some snapshots:
The City of Ottawa hosted a launch event at Tunney’s Pasture station on Saturday morning before the Confederation Line LRT opened to passengers in the afternoon.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
The city set up historical displays outside Tunney’s Pasture station for the Confederation Line launch event in the morning.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
At the city’s launch event for the LRT on Saturday morning, Mayor Jim Watson addressed a crowd of about 400 people, including municipal, provincial and federal politicians, former city councillors, former mayors, stakeholders and members of the public.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
An image of the uOttawa LRT station, located at the University of Ottawa campus. The Confederation Line opened to passengers on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Special guests disembark the Confederation Line at Tunney’s Pasture station after an inaugural ride on Saturday morning before the LRT system officially opened to the public in the afternoon.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Keen LRT riders lined up at Tunney’s Pasture station more than an hour before the Confederation Line opened to the public on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper greeted passengers as they entered Tunney’s Pasture station to ride the Confederation Line. He estimated at least 1,000 people passed through the fare gates in the first 20 minutes they were open.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
A Confederation Line LRT train arrives at Tunney’s Pasture station on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The train opened its doors to riders in the afternoon.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Ottawa Confederation Line LRT launch
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Passengers ride Ottawa’s LRT, which officially opened to the public on Saturday afternoon. The Confederation Line has a fleet of 34 train cars and carries passengers from Tunney’s Pasture, west of downtown, to Blair station in the city’s east end.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
The platform at Rideau Station, one of three underground stations in the Confederation Line’s 2.5-kilometre tunnel. The LRT system opened to riders on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
An escalator conked out at Rideau station a few hours after the Confederation Line LRT system opened to passengers.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
This escalator in the underground Rideau LRT station is the longest transit escalator in Canada. The Confederation Line opened to riders on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
