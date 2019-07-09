Akhil Mooken July 9 2019 4:12pm 01:06 Peel police provide update after car crashes into GO train Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken provides an update after a car crashed into a GO Transit train in south Mississauga Tuesday afternoon. Car smashes into GO train in Mississauga, driver walks away with non-life-threatening injuries: police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5476477/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5476477/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?