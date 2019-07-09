Car smashes into GO train in Mississauga, driver walks away with non-life-threatening injuries: police

Peel Regional Police say a male driver has sustained non-life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into a Lakeshore West GO train in south Mississauga.

Police said the crash happened on Alexandra Avenue, east of Cawthra Road and between Port Credit and Long Branch GO stations, just after 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Metrolinx spokesperson told Global News that although it’s still early in the investigation, it appears the driver was travelling south on the street when it crashed into the rear part of the locomotive on the north side.

Pictures posted on the Peel Regional Police Twitter account appear to show the front part of the car ripped clean off the vehicle.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating, person in custody after train collides with car

Officers said the driver was alone in the vehicle and that he was able to get out of the vehicle and walk. Police said the patient was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 3 p.m., one of three tracks was reopened and the GO train involved was cleared to leave the scene.

Officials said it’s not yet known why the vehicle was on the tracks and that staff are assessing whether or not the rail crossing lights and barriers were working.

The Metrolinx spokesperson said there could be impacts on the evening commute. For the latest on how the crash is impacting traffic on the Lakeshore West corridor, commuters were encouraged to check the GO Transit website and Lakeshore West train Twitter account.

UPDATE:

– Male is stable, awake and talking.

– PR190250908 pic.twitter.com/sTascZcTW0 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 9, 2019