Global National June 29 2019 5:38pm 02:35 Canadian garbage rejected by Philippines arrives in BC After years spent rotting on the shores of the Philippines, 69 containers filled with Canadian garbage have arrived back where they came from. Sarah MacDonald has more. Ship carrying 69 containers of garbage arrives in Vancouver after journey from Philippines <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5447017/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5447017/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?