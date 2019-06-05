Historic Sex Assault June 5 2019 10:22pm 01:31 Raymond man sentenced in connection with decades-old sexual assaults Both women told the court how the abuse they suffered as children affected them throughout their lives — and continues to do so today Raymond man sentenced in connection with decades-old sexual assaults <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5358561/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5358561/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?