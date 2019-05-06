Global News at 5 Edmonton May 6 2019 7:02pm 01:06 EPS officer suspended amid sexual assault investigation Edmonton police are investigating one of their own after a woman came forward to say she had been sexually assaulted. Sarah Kraus reports. Edmonton police officer suspended amid sexual assault investigation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5247186/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5247186/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?