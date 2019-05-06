Edmonton police officer suspended amid sexual assault investigation

A constable with the Edmonton Police Service has been suspended without pay following an allegation of sexual assault, the EPS confirmed Monday afternoon.

On May 2, police said they were called to an incident involving an “off-duty male EPS officer and a female.” No further details were released.

Police said Alberta’s director of law enforcement was notified and “it was determined that carriage of the investigation would remain with EPS.”

“The EPS Professional Standards Branch continues to investigate the allegations of sexual assault and no criminal charges have been laid at this time,” read a statement from the EPS.

When asked about the incident Monday, Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee said the service is taking it very seriously.

“That particular investigation has an officer out of our service right now without pay pending investigation. So we take those serious — on-duty, off-duty,” McFee said.

“I know when you’re getting some actions of serious nature, it’s important that we treat it quickly and that we deal with it responsibly, and just as anything else — how the public would expect or what they would expect for their police service.”

The EPS said the constable, whose identity has not been released, was relieved from duty without pay on May 3.