Global News at 11 Okanagan November 6 2018 8:34pm 02:11 Man in pickup truck exposes himself to child: Penticton RCMP Police are investigating after a man driving a black pickup truck allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old child near a Penticton school. Shelby Thom reports. Man in pickup truck exposes himself to child: Penticton RCMP <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4637461/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4637461/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?