Man in pickup truck exposes himself to child: Penticton RCMP

Police are investigating after a man driving a black pickup truck allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old child.

On Sunday around 1 p.m., police said the youth was walking along Kinney Avenue west of McGraw Street in Penticton.

RCMP said an older man sitting in a black pickup truck called the child over to his vehicle’s passenger-side window and asked for directions.

The youth didn’t know the location and walked away from the truck, but the man called the child back, according to police.

“This time the man had his pants pulled down and said something similar to ‘Have you seen one of these before?’ while exposing his erect penis,” Const. James Grandy said in a news release.

“The child immediately turned around and walked away, as the man immediately drove away.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a grey moustache in his 60s. He was wearing a dark grey hat and dark shirt.

Police said his vehicle is believed to be an FX Ford Ranger with a white box in the bed of the truck but no canopy. It looked shiny and new and had “FX” on the side of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.