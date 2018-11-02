Penticton man and 3 friends embark on fundraiser for brother

Tyler Luscombe knows it won’t be easy, running from Penticton to Victoria. But with friends joining him for a worthy cause, he’s up for the challenge.

Today, the Penticton resident and three of his friends are embarking on a fundraising journey, one that will see them run to Vancouver Island. The quartet will be running approximately a marathon a day, relay style, for the next nine days.

The end goal, other than Victoria, is to raise funds for Tyler’s brother, Braydon Luscombe, who is a national-class paralympic alpine skier. Joining Tyler will be Braydon Kellett, Melissa Irish and Danny Larsen.

READ MORE: Echoes of Hope fundraiser to help send under-privileged kids to college

According to Tyler, Braydon lost part of his right leg to flesh-eating disease when he was 5. Today, Braydon is a member of Team Canada’s alpine team. Tyler says with team fees and equipment costs, Braydon needs around $10,000 of funding every year to compete at the world level.

Braydon, 26, has been a member of Canada’s alpine team since 2011. Along with 23 top-10 finishes in IPC World Cup races, he competed in slalom, super combined, super-g and downhill events at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games. Here is his Alpine Canada bio.

READ MORE: Calgary restaurant serves fundraiser for those affected by Indonesia tsunami

The run to Victoria has been titled Run For Luscombe 2018. The quartet will take turns running each day, with a motorhome being their home-away-from-home for the next nine days.

“We’re raising awareness for Braydon and for Canadian para-alpine skiing,” said Tyler, whose team was slated to leave Penticton today at 11 a.m., and projected to arrive at Topaz Park in Victoria on Saturday, November 10th.

Tyler says his day job as a provincial firefighter helped him prepare for this run, adding this past fire season put them in pretty good shape, having “to climb mountains and steep hills every day.”

For more about Run For Luscombe 2018, visit their Facebook page.