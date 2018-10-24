Concussion October 24 2018 9:02pm 01:57 Braintrust Canada opens concussion clinic in Kelowna Braintrust Canada has opened a new concussion clinic in Kelowna for youth between the ages of five and 25. The clinic offers intake assessments, and specific protocol steps for healing. Braintrust Canada opens concussion clinic in Kelowna <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4593346/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4593346/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?