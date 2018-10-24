Braintrust Canada opens concussion clinic in Kelowna

Last spring, Kelsey Serwa won a gold medal in ski cross at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

From there, she went straight to Russia, to compete in a World Cup race.

On a qualifying run, the Kelowna-born Olympian crashed, head first, into the guard netting.

“I told my physiotherapist right away, even though I knew that it would remove me from those next two World Cup races,” Serwa said.

Serwa’s commitment to brain health makes her a good spokesperson for Braintrust Canada’s new concussion clinic in Kelowna.

“About 20 per cent of kids playing sports will sustain a concussion during their sports season,” said Mona Hennenfent, CEO of Braintrust Canada. “And about 60 per cent of kids play sports in the Okanagan.”

The new clinic will serve young people between five and 25 years of age.

From the moment of intake, the patient is assessed and protocols for recovery begin.

Daily monitoring of symptoms is done through text, Skype or other means of communication.

“I want to be able to look the mother in the eye and say, your kid is better, and can go back to play whatever sport they choose,” said concussion clinic physician Dr. David Rhine.

Concussions are more serious when they happen to developing brains, and children and youth take longer to heal.

A second concussion before the first one has healed can lead to serious, long-term affects, including chronic headaches, cognitive loss or even death.

In Ontario, the death of a 17-year-old rugby player who suffered two concussions within a week has prompted “Rowan’s Law.” It’s legislates return-to-sport protocols for players suspected of having a concussion.