Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 16 2018 6:13pm 02:12 Wednesday is legalization day for recreational cannabis As Catherine McDonald reports, police and municipal officials say they are prepared for the legalization of marijuana. But like Y2K, they say there are still lots of unknowns. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4558666/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4558666/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?