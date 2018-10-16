Can’t buy cannabis where you live? Delivery of pot by mail is an option

Cannabis consumption becomes legal on Wednesday, but you live in a community with no pot stores. Or if there are, they’ve been told by city or town officials to stop selling marijuana until they get a legal licence.

So what to do?

If you live in Kamloops, you’re in luck. That’s where the province’s first — and so far, only — B.C. Cannabis Store is located. Its doors will open tomorrow at 10 a.m. in the Columbia Place Shopping Centre, and approximately 85 strains of cannabis plus a selection of oils, capsules and pre-rolled joints will be available for purchase.

But if driving to Kamloops isn’t an option, the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch, which will operate B.C. Cannabis Stores, says there’s an option available to all British Columbians — mail delivery.

On Tuesday, the BCLDB said residents, no matter where they live in B.C., will be able to buy non-medical cannabis online starting Wednesday from www.bccannabisstores.com.

According to the BCLDB, it has entered into a contract with Canada Post to deliver cannabis. Customers will pay a $10 shipping fee when ordering, and orders will be shipped from the LDB’s distribution centre within 48 business hours of being placed.

Also, the BCLDB noted that Canada Post will undertake age-verification checks in the event that a customer appears to be under the age of 25 years. If age verification fails, the product will be returned to the LDB and full purchase price and associated taxes will be refunded.

In an odd twist, though, news came out Tuesday afternoon that Canada Post workers may go on rotating strikes this Monday. At issue, according to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, is improved job security, an end to forced overtime and better health and safety measures.