Cadets July 12 2018 9:09pm 02:16 Cadets start summer training in Vernon Fifteen hundred air, sea, and army cadets from all over western Canada are at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre for the summer. Cadets start summer training in Vernon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4329350/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4329350/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?