Cadets start summer training in Vernon

Fifteen hundred cadets as well as staff members are in Vernon for summer training over the next six weeks.

Kids between the ages of 12 and 18 can join Cadets and the program is completely free of charge.

Army, Sea, and Air Cadets can choose from a number of different courses including drill and ceremony, marksmanship and military band.

READ MORE: Global News reporter tries cadet obstacle course in Vernon, B.C.

“The cadet program has a really big emphasis on cadets leading cadets, so it gives a real opportunity for people to lead,” Cadet Warrant Officer Alex Nguyen said.

Other activities include mountain biking, kayaking, and obstacle courses.

“We do a lot of team building activities. Sometimes our platoon warrants and staff make us figure out things by ourselves to see how we all work together. It’s important to collaborate and think together to get things done,” Maple Ridge cadet Jenny Choy said.

Cadets conduct a full ceremonial review graduation parade at the end of each two, three, and six-week training programs and the public is welcome to attend.