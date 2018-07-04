Global News at 11 Okanagan July 4 2018 1:47am 01:24 anagan gets financial boost A program that helps underprivileged kids access skills training for tech jobs received a financial boost on Tuesday. anagan will beginning in the Fall of 2018. United Way’s CODEanagan gets big cash boost from RBC <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4311222/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4311222/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?