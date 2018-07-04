United Way’s CODEanagan gets big cash boost from RBC

An Okanagan initiative to help underprivileged kids access skills training for tech jobs received a financial boost on Tuesday.

RBC Future Launch donated $11,800 to the United Way Central and South Okanagan/ Similkameen (CSO) anagan program .

About 50 kids will attend anagan each year for bootcamps and to receive mentorships that will inspire them to pursue a career in the tech sector, United Way CSO executive director Helen Jackman said.

Opportunities for the students range from audio engineering and video game development to Android app development.

The RBC donation for the United Way program came from a fund that RBC set up to invest $500 million over 10 years to help youth get work experience, grow their network and gain new skills, RBC representative Ray Warren said at the cheque handover.

The United Way is currently $50,000 short of its $200,000 fund goal to begin the program in September.

Referrals for the program come from the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club and school districts and is a partnership with Accelerate Okanagan and Okanagan College.

