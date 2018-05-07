Global News at 5 Okanagan May 7 2018 9:45pm 01:44 Kelowna’s local state of emergency; update on snowpack Across the province 17 states of local emergency have been declared. Jules Knox reports with the latest on the snowpack and what’s happening in the region. Okanagan snowpack 206 per cent of normal, highest in 38 years <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4193422/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4193422/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?