Global News at 11 Okanagan
December 30 2017 1:27am
00:31

Kole Lind’s hat trick earns Kelowna Rockets win over Kamloops Blazers.

The Kelowna Rockets’ Kole Lind got his twentieth goal of the season Friday night, as well as a hat trick, to beat the Kamloops Blazers.

