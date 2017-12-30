Kole Lind’s hat trick earns Kelowna Rockets win over Kamloops Blazers.

The Kelowna Rockets’ Kole Lind got a hat trick Friday night to help the team beat the Kamloops Blazers 3-0.

Lind’s first goal on a power play lead to two more in the second period.

James Porter earned his second shut-out of his WHL career, improving his record to 15-5-2-0.

Kelowna’s record improves to 22-11-2-1.

The Rockets host the Victoria Royals Saturday at Prospera Place in Kelowna.