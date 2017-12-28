Kelowna Rockets take Kamloops Blazers in shootout

The Kelowna Rockets opened the post-Christmas break with a home game against the Kamloops Blazers Wednesday night, the third meeting of the season between the two teams.

And despite it being the season of giving, the Rockets and Blazers weren’t giving up much.

Into the first 90 seconds of play, Kole Lind missed a penalty shot.

An entire scoreless period later, he got redemption and put the Rockets first on the board.

Then after nearly 40 more minutes of scoreless play, Kamloops’ Joe Gatenby tied up the game before the final horn, forcing overtime.

Despite a feisty OT that included a Rockets’ power play, a lack of goals forced a shootout.

Liam Kindree had the lone successful goal to give the Rockets a 2-1 win over the Blazers.

Kamloops out shot Kelowna 47-22, earning the Rockets James Porter the first star of the game.

The Rockets record improves to 21-11-2-1.

Kelowna hosts Victoria Saturday night.