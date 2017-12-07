Global News at 11 Lethbridge December 7 2017 1:02am 01:14 Lethbridge Hurricanes blank Red Deer 4-0 The Lethbridge Hurricanes won their third game in a row on Wednesday with a 4-0 shutout win over Red Deer. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game. Lethbridge Hurricanes blank Red Deer 4-0 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3901965/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3901965/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?