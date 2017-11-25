Middle Class November 25 2017 2:02pm 01:48 Ontario PCs promise ‘largest mental health commitment’ if elected Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown said Saturday the party would make the “largest mental health commitment in Canadian provincial history” of $1.9 billion over 10 years. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3881232/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3881232/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?