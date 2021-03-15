Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 15 2021 6:12pm
02:07

New poll suggests Ontarians’ mental health in rapid decline

A new survey conducted by the Canadian Mental Health Association shows Ontarians’ mental health is declining and clinical psychologists are in high demand. Kamil Karamali reports.

