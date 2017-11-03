Global News at 6 Saskatoon
November 3 2017 3:17pm
03:43

Saskatoon weather outlook: -25 wind chills, up to 10 cm snow ahead

Wind chills down to -25 possible are possible ahead with up to 10 centimetres of snow on the way in Saskatoon’s weather forecast.

