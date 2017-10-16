Sports
October 16 2017 10:31pm
01:22

HIGHLIGHTS: Atkins Curling Supplies Classic Finals – Oct. 16

Highlights from the men’s and women’s finals of the Atkins Curling Supplies Classic as David Bohn and Darcy Robertson earned wins on Monday at the Assinboine Memorial Curling Club.

