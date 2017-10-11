Global News Morning Edmonton
October 11 2017 7:53am
01:53

Chili’s most of its Alberta restaurant locations

As of next month, Albertans who are fans of the Tex-Mex restaurant Chili’s will have to head to either Edmonton or Calgary’s airport if they want items from its menu. Slav Kornik has reaction.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home