Chili’s Grill and Bar closing most of its Alberta locations

As of next month, Albertans who are fans of the Tex-Mex restaurant Chili’s will have to head to either Edmonton or Calgary’s airport if they want items from its menu. In an email to Global News on Tuesday night, the company that owns the chain – Brinker International – confirmed it is closing the other nine Chili’s restaurants located across the province “at the end of this month.”

“Chili’s constantly reviews the performance of its restaurants and from time to time will make the tough decision to close a location based on evaluative criteria,” a spokesperson for Chili’s Grill and Bar said. “Guests can still get their Chili’s favorites when traveling at our airport locations.”

According to the restaurant’s website, there are currently 12 Chili’s locations in Alberta, including the airport locations: six in Edmonton, five in Calgary and one in Banff. Global News has reached out to Chili’s to ask about the discrepancy in the number of locations. The only other Chili’s restaurant location listed in Canada is in Saskatoon, Sask.

