Start your holiday shopping! Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 have arrived

When it comes to holiday shopping, guesswork can take the ‘spirit’ out of giving. If you’re looking to get a head start and avoid the “Can I get a gift receipt with that?” convo at the checkout, consider our curated roundup from Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days sale.

From hot toys and tech to must-have beauty products, there’s something for everyone on your list. (Not a Prime member? Sign up now or start a free trial and reap the benefits of next-day delivery.)

Home essentials

NINJA Air Fryer For the at-home chef who craves guilt-free food, this Ninja air fryer is the ultimate gift. Fries, wings, shrimp, you name it, this machine will fry it with 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods without sacrificing on taste. $99.98 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Shark Rocket Vacuum Help a loved one keep their space pristine with this top-rated vacuum. Weighing only seven and a half pounds, it’s light and cordless, making it perfect for cleaning hard-to-reach areas. Bonus: CleanTouch technology allows for hands-off debris disposal. $220.8 on Amazon

Vitamix Explorian Blender This highly-coveted blender is the gift that keeps on giving. With ten variable speeds, it promises culinary precision every time. From the smoothest of purées to the heartiest of soups, the blending options are endless. $379.95 on Amazon

KitchenAid® Artisan® Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with 5 Quart White Colorfast Finish Stainless Steel Bowl, KSM150WPCU With this easy-to-use ten-speed mixer, they’ll be whipping up all kinds of baked goods (and it’s only fair that you get first dibs on taste testing!). Plus, there are a variety of versatile attachments they can buy separately to make everything from fresh pasta to ice cream. $449.99 on Amazon

iRobot Roomba Self-Emptying Vacuum Spare them the tired arms with this robot vacuum. With its powerful, multi-surface lifting suction and edge-sweeping brush, the iRobot Roomba is just the tool they’ll need for a thorough clean. Plus, it can be programmed to tidy up at any time using Alexa, Google voice assistant or the iRobot OS app. $776.68 on Amazon (was $1099.99)

Top tech

Holy Stone HS210 Mini Drone Kids (and kids at heart) will spend hours of fun playing with this mini drone. From hovering to flips and beyond, this little guy can do it all. Plus, it won’t go missing thanks to the emergency stop function. $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Blue Yeti USB Microphone A dream come true for aspiring podcasters and singers, this mic is equipped with broadcast-quality sound. It has four pickup patterns that allow you to record your voice in ways that would normally require multiple mics. $117 on amazon (was $146)

GoPro HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle With the GoPro HERO10—the sharpest-shooting GoPro yet—they’ll have hi-res photos and videos at their fingertips. The game changer? It’s GP2 processor, which allows for double the frame rate (aka super smooth footage). $531.2 on Amazon (was $569.97)

Xbox Series X A sure way to be at the top of their nice list? Gift them the Xbox Series X—the fastest, most powerful Xbox yet. With quick resume and lightning-fast load times, they’ll be able to make the most out of their gaming experience. $564.99 on Amazon

Dell Inspiron 7630 Laptop Watch the expression of excitement enter their face when they unwrap this gift! Perfect for a special someone looking to upgrade their current computer, this 16-inch laptop comes equipped with an anti-glare display and 16 GB of RAM for ample speed. $1786.28 on Amazon

Hot toys

Create Your Potato Head Family Toy A childhood classic, this potato head set is sure to become a playtime favourite. It comes with two adult potatoes, one baby and 45 accessories to mix and match, so kids can create fun and silly faces each time. $29.98 on Amazon (was $33.99)

Barbie the Movie Doll If they enjoyed the Barbie movie, they’re going to love this posable collector doll inspired by the film. Dressed in pink and white gingham with her daisy chain necklace and earrings, Barbie is ready for a day of fun with her pals in Barbie Land. $32.59 on Amazon (was $38.25)

LEGO Classic Around The World Building Kit Another classic kids’ toy, this LEGO set contains 15 model ideas, including a bald eagle, cactus and a sail boat, along with 950 original LEGO pieces so children can unleash their imagination. $68.99 on Amazon

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Hot Wheels meets Mario Kart! This iconic Rainbow Road track comes with all the bells and whistles, including pop-up features, 3D sculpted figures and an electronic start and finish gate that displays the winner. $159.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse It’s Barbie’s world and we’re all just living in it! Measuring an impressive three feet tall, this Barbie dreamhouse is sure to be a hit with little ones. It features lights and sounds that bring the Barbie magic alive and other ‘dreamy’ features including a working elevator and pool. $303.74 on Amazon

Beauty must-haves

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Give them the gift of long, look-at-me lashes with this full-volume mascara. The bamboo-infused formula and flex-tower brush amplify each lash for a luscious appearance from all angles—great for New Year’s Eve glam! $11.96 on Amazon (was $16.99)

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask This cult-favourite sleeping lip mask is the perfect addition to any beauty arsenal. Its hydrating formula delivers intense moisture and antioxidants to lips overnight. Plus, it comes in a variety of fun flavours including gummy bear, caramel apple and sweet candy. $32.5 on Amazon

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel Another beauty essential by LANEIGE, this nourishing overnight mask is the perfect stocking stuffer to gift a loved one this holiday season. It promises to hydrate, smooth and soften skin with its powerhouse ingredient, squalene. $38 on Amazon

The Knot Dr Detangling Hot Air Brush by Conair If they love a sleek blowout, this hot air brush by Conair is the present for them! It dries, styles and volumizes hair in one step, and uses advanced ionic conditioning to reduce frizz for shiny, healthy-looking tresses. What’s not to love? $46.98 on Amazon (was $56.97)

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Pearly whites are just around the corner—13 shades brighter in just 22 days, in fact—with these enamel-safe whitening strips. Designed to whiten like a professional-level treatment, they’ll be thanking you for saving their teeth and their money. $87.97 on Amazon

Fashion picks

The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat A trench coat so stylish, they won’t want to take it off! And it comes in four different neutral hues, making it a wardrobe staple for the fall and spring months. With a turtleneck and a pair of booties, they’ll be all set. $129.9 on Amazon

Adidas Originals Men’s Stan Smith Sneaker Talk about stepping out in style—these kicks have timeless appeal and everyday versatility. Now made with recycled materials, they have a fresh redesign with the same iconic style. $130 on Amazon

The Drop Women’s Pattie High Block-heeled Mule For the fashionista in your life, these heeled mules will quickly become their go-to shoe. They’re easy to slip on and come in a variety of colours and patterns to elevate any look. $69.9 on Amazon

Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses No accessory is sleeker than a pair of shades—especially these classic Ray-Bans. From casual to formal, they pull together any look. Available in black and tortoise, these sunglasses will help them block out the sun in style. $198 on Amazon

Wantdo Women's Hooded Down Jacket Dressing for the outdoors in between seasons is tricky—when it’s not cold enough to wear a parka, but too cold for just a sweater. Instead, they’ll be reaching for this stylish down jacket and think of you each time they do. $89.99 on Amazon (was $102.99)

Get active

BioSteel Hydration Mix Great for on-the-go hydration, these BioSteel packets will help take their workouts to the next level. They’re full of flavour, contain zero sugar and consist of essential nutrients like B vitamins and amino acids to help support energy production and muscle recovery. $19.99 on Amazon

CAMBIVO Large Workout Mat A gift so good, they may even want to cancel their gym membership. With this large (read: huge!) workout mat, they’ll be able to turn any space into their own personal workout station. It has extra cushion for ultimate comfort and has double anti-slip layers for superior traction. $139.99 on Amazon

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker With this smartwatch‘s always-on display mode, they’ll love being able to check stats, including heart rate and cardio fitness level, anytime, anywhere. Plus, its slim design is bracelet-like and complements almost any outfit. $169.95 on Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Whether they’re working out at the gym or at home, toning and sculpting will be easier with these weight adjustable dumbbells. Simply use the weight selection dial to choose a desired weight and change it whenever you need a new challenge. $539.94 on Amazon