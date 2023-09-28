The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You’ve got your guest list confirmed and your holiday menu prepared. Now it’s time to put the final touches on your Thanksgiving celebration by creating a warming and cozy ambiance for the occasion. And it only takes a few decorative details to create a welcoming autumnal home that will enliven the festive and thankful feelings.

Here are some ideas to transform your house Thanksgiving weekend.

Fall Pumpkin Wreath They say first impressions are everything, so what better way to greet your guests – and the fall season – than with a spiffed-up door? This handcrafted, reusable wreath is decorated with wood oak leaves, acorns, berries and mini pumpkins to celebrate the season. Friends and family will immediately get into the festive mood upon first sight. Shop @ Amazon $33.80

Chic Farmhouse Lanterns Whether for the front porch or on the coffee table, lanterns can be a wonderful accent to not only outdoor spaces but indoor spaces as well. Yes, that special lantern glow on the front door steps is always a welcome sight, but lanterns offer many more possibilities – use them to add height to a centrepiece, fill them with gourds or pine cones for a unique mantlepiece, or use them to add cozy backyard ambiance for a fall night. Shop @ Amazon $49.98

Maple Leaf Throw Cushion Covers A filling Thanksgiving feast is usually followed by relaxing on the couch, whether to share stories, play a board game, or watch football. Extend the autumnal ambiance to your living room with a colourful throw and some maple leaf cushions. Tip: Cushion covers make the swap easy and won’t take up valuable storage space. Shop @ Amazon $11.99

Mixed Mini Decorative Pumpkins There’s nothing quite like decorative gourds to complete the look for the special occasion – and these mini pumpkins can be used again and again. Made from sustainability-sourced upcycled materials, these little pumpkins can be used in a multitude of creative ways for a charming accent or a grand centrepiece. Shop @ Pottery Barn $22

Gold Candlestick There is something about the look of candlesticks that can equally create the feeling of an intimate occasion as well as an elegant one. Gather two or more candlesticks of equal height for a balanced tablescape display or incorporate candlesticks of different heights for an interesting and fanciful effect. Shop @ Anthropologie $22

Nito Woven Placement These handwoven placemats, made from a sustainable and tropical vine, could easily become a conversation starter at your Thanksgiving dinner. Nito, a climbing fern that grows in tropical forests, is traditionally used by artisans to produce weaved baskets and trays. Tie the look together with the addition of nito napkin rings or a simple nito bread basket. Shop @ Williams Sonoma $36.95

Grey and White Napkins Swap out the paper towels for these reusable napkins that lend a soft touch to any festive table. The monochromatic tones pair nicely with any harvest table – not stealing spotlight from the centrepiece but still adding to the overall table setting and warm ambiance. The cotton-jute blend makes these napkins durable yet soft to the touch. Shop @ Ikea Canada $6.79

Ceramic White Vase Set The vibrant fall foliage can quickly pass by. Make the most of the season by bringing the outdoors inside – think branches with maple leaves and dried berry branches. Be sure to display these colourful natural decoratives in neutral containers like this ceramic vase set of three. Simple yet beautiful, these distressed cream-coloured vases are the perfect base for all your arrangements. Shop @ Amazon $39.99

Handmade Fall Gnomes Add a whimsical touch to your abode with these plush Scandinavian gnomes with maple leaf embellishments. Display them on your mantle, bookshelf, sofa or even in the washroom! Kids and adults alike will enjoy these fun fall figures that come with rich folklore of bringing good fortune and home care. Shop @ Amazon $12.99

Autumnal Table Runner Want an easy way to elevate your tablescape? Add a table runner. They help ground the table setting and act like the canvas for the extra layers – the centrepiece, place settings, glasses and more. This gorgeous cream-coloured cotton-linen table runner, featuring embroidered fall leaves, is both simple enough for a casual gathering and elegant enough to suit a sophisticated holiday. Shop @ Pottery Barn Canada $141