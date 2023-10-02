5 fitness gadgets to get your workouts back on track

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Welcome to the “other” New Year: fall. The kids are back in school, colleagues have returned from vacation and it’s time for new habits to form or old ones to be reestablished. And that includes your fitness routines.

If you’re looking to add some life back to your fitness regime, here are five exercise gadgets that might just do the job.

RENPHO Smart Cordless Jump Rope Jumping rope can boost your heart rate and torch between 200-300 calories in 20 minutes. Only wouldn’t it be nice if you didn’t have to think about things like ceiling clearance or the klutzy gene that might have you tripping on your rope? Enter the RENPHO Smart Jump Rope, a weighted jump rope that has a cordless option for skipping in the middle of your condo living room. And – bonus! – it also connects to an app that can record metrics such as number of turns, amount of time jumped and more. Shop @ Amazon $36.99

Fitness Dice It’s easy to fall into a routine when working out and it’s also easy for that routine to become dull. So you may want to consider fitness dice. No need even for any weights or machines nearby–the dice takes care of covering different body parts, assorted forms of exercise (cardio, strength training and more) and is also think-free given it also tells you how many reps or minutes you need to execute the routine. Keep this set of fitness dice near your home workout space to introduce as many as 45,000 new workouts. Shop @ Amazon $28.87

Dumoyi Smart Weighted Hoola Fitness Hoops While working your waist line may not be your top priority, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada reports that excess fat around your waist can increase your risk of high blood pressure, cholesterol and more. The Dumoyi Smart Weighted Hoola Fitness Hoops works your waist line and core muscles pretty much anywhere you’d like–outside in your yard while your dog is running around or in the living room while you’re watching ‘The Bear.’ It’s also a great exercise for beginners. Shop @ Amazon $57.85

Chihope Ab Roller Wheel If you’re really looking to challenge those ab muscles and are tired of crunches and sit ups than an ab roller wheel could be the right fit for you. This wheel is a little more user-friendly than those of the past given it comes with elbow supports. Yet it doesn’t go easy on you either because you’re also planking while using it. The Chihope Ab Roller Wheel also offers control via its automatic steel rebound intelligent auxiliary brake and built-in braking system to avoid going so far that you fall flat on your tummy mid-roll. Shop @ Amazon $39.98