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The Curator

Electric kettles that look beautiful on your kitchen counter

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 28, 2026 9:18 pm
1 min read
Shop designs from brands like SMEG, KitchenAid and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore and more. View image in full screen
Shop designs from brands like SMEG, KitchenAid and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Who says an electric kettle has to be tucked away in a cupboard? These pretty picks are designed to look just as good on your kitchen counter as they are at tea time, from retro-inspired silhouettes in playful colours to sleek glass finishes with handy features like temperature control and automatic shut-off. Shop designs from brands like SMEG, KitchenAid and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore and more.

 

Globe Electric Clarissa 1-Light Wall Sconce
Known for their iconic 1950s-inspired design, SMEG kettles are a dream for adding a pop of colour to your kitchen counter. This pink retro-style kettle has modern features, including rapid boiling, automatic shut-off and a removable stainless-steel limescale filter.
$232.74 on Amazon
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Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle
For the home barista, this sleek gooseneck kettle features a precision spout designed for the perfect pour-over. Five temperature presets and a keep-warm function make it practical and good-looking, whether you’re brewing a cup of coffee or steeping your favourite tea.
$85.49 on Amazon (was $100.89)

 

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle
The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore electric kettle features a white icing finish with a touch-activated display that lights up only when needed. Tip: Use its four temperature presets to heat water to the ideal temperature for everything from green tea to pour-over coffee, or switch on the 30-minute keep-warm function for a second cup.
$64.98 at Walmart

 

BUYDEEM K640 Electric Tea Kettle
This vintage-inspired kettle has a retro silhouette with a muted green finish. Unlike many decorative kettles, it also features a removable lid and washable scale filter, making it easier to keep clean between brews.
$84.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)
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Styled Settings Stainless Steel Electric Kettle with Temperature Control
If you love a modern, minimalist kitchen, this electric kettle deserves a spot on your counter, thanks to its clear borosilicate glass and stainless steel finish. A plastic-free interior is the standout detail, complemented by adjustable temperature settings and a keep-warm function.
$159.99 on Amazon

 

1.7L Electric Ketltle w/Temp Control
The KitchenAid electric kettle in Empire Red adds a fun pop of colour to your kitchen, especially if you love a little retro flair on your countertop. You can adjust the temperature depending on what you’re brewing, and the removable, washable limescale filter is a nice bonus for keeping your kettle clean.
$169.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

 

Evoloop 1.7L Electric Kettles
The Evoloop electric kettle comes in a creamy, powder-coated finish that gives this everyday essential a softer look than a typical stainless steel model. A handy water-level window lets you see how much you’re filling, and the 360-degree rotating base makes it easy to lift and pour from any angle.
$54.11 on Amazon (was $56.96)
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Ninja KT200C Precision Temperature Electric Kettle
Designed for busy mornings, the Ninja Precision Temperature Kettle features seven one-touch settings for everything from delicate green tea to a full-bodied cup of coffee, plus rapid boiling that heats a cup of water in just 90 seconds.
$89.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

You may also like:

S’well Stainless Steel Salad Bowl Kit – $53.67

Smeg 50’s Style Retro Aesthetic 4 Slice Toaster – $221.86

STAUB ROUND COCOTTE 5.5Q/5.2L TRUFFLE – $349.99

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