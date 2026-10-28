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Who says an electric kettle has to be tucked away in a cupboard? These pretty picks are designed to look just as good on your kitchen counter as they are at tea time, from retro-inspired silhouettes in playful colours to sleek glass finishes with handy features like temperature control and automatic shut-off. Shop designs from brands like SMEG, KitchenAid and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore and more.

Globe Electric Clarissa 1-Light Wall Sconce Known for their iconic 1950s-inspired design, SMEG kettles are a dream for adding a pop of colour to your kitchen counter. This pink retro-style kettle has modern features, including rapid boiling, automatic shut-off and a removable stainless-steel limescale filter. $232.74 on Amazon

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Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle For the home barista, this sleek gooseneck kettle features a precision spout designed for the perfect pour-over. Five temperature presets and a keep-warm function make it practical and good-looking, whether you’re brewing a cup of coffee or steeping your favourite tea. $85.49 on Amazon (was $100.89)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore electric kettle features a white icing finish with a touch-activated display that lights up only when needed. Tip: Use its four temperature presets to heat water to the ideal temperature for everything from green tea to pour-over coffee, or switch on the 30-minute keep-warm function for a second cup. $64.98 at Walmart

BUYDEEM K640 Electric Tea Kettle This vintage-inspired kettle has a retro silhouette with a muted green finish. Unlike many decorative kettles, it also features a removable lid and washable scale filter, making it easier to keep clean between brews. $84.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

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Styled Settings Stainless Steel Electric Kettle with Temperature Control If you love a modern, minimalist kitchen, this electric kettle deserves a spot on your counter, thanks to its clear borosilicate glass and stainless steel finish. A plastic-free interior is the standout detail, complemented by adjustable temperature settings and a keep-warm function. $159.99 on Amazon

1.7L Electric Ketltle w/Temp Control The KitchenAid electric kettle in Empire Red adds a fun pop of colour to your kitchen, especially if you love a little retro flair on your countertop. You can adjust the temperature depending on what you’re brewing, and the removable, washable limescale filter is a nice bonus for keeping your kettle clean. $169.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

Evoloop 1.7L Electric Kettles The Evoloop electric kettle comes in a creamy, powder-coated finish that gives this everyday essential a softer look than a typical stainless steel model. A handy water-level window lets you see how much you’re filling, and the 360-degree rotating base makes it easy to lift and pour from any angle. $54.11 on Amazon (was $56.96)

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Ninja KT200C Precision Temperature Electric Kettle Designed for busy mornings, the Ninja Precision Temperature Kettle features seven one-touch settings for everything from delicate green tea to a full-bodied cup of coffee, plus rapid boiling that heats a cup of water in just 90 seconds. $89.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

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