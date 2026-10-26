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The Curator

I tried the brand Quince: Here’s what’s worth adding to your cart

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 26, 2026 3:27 pm
2 min read
Founded in 2018, the San Francisco-based brand built its business around a simple idea: premium materials and classic designs shouldn't come with traditional luxury markups. View image in full screen
Founded in 2018, the San Francisco-based brand built its business around a simple idea: premium materials and classic designs shouldn't come with traditional luxury markups.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you haven’t shopped at Quince yet, consider this your sign to take a peek. Founded in 2018, the San Francisco-based brand built its business around a simple idea: premium materials and classic designs shouldn’t come with traditional luxury markups. Its factory-direct model cuts out supply-chain middlemen, with pieces spanning Mongolian cashmere, Italian leather, washable silk and fine jewellery. And it’s not just fashion — Quince also sells everything from bamboo bedding and decorative accents to cookware. The brand officially launched in Canada in January 2026, so I tried a mix of its fashion, accessories and home finds to see which pieces are worth adding to your cart.

Fashion from Quince

Finding wardrobe staples that look expensive without the eye-watering price tag? Sign me up. Quince focuses on quality materials, thoughtful details and well-made essentials designed to last beyond a single season.

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100% Organic Cotton Cable Crewneck Sweater
This organic cotton cable-knit crewneck sweater is soft to the touch and an easy piece to reach for throughout fall and winter. In a deep navy hue, it has that understated luxury aesthetic. My dream preppy outfit? Style it with white jeans, tailored trousers or a skirt and knee-high riding boots.
$55 at Quince

 

Faux Fur Maxi Wrap Coat
We put plenty of thought into our evening dinner outfits, so a coat that throws off the whole vibe? Not okay. This faux fur maxi wrap coat has a plush, blanket-soft feel and a luxe look that makes even the walk to dinner feel glamorous.
$205 at Quince

 

Responsible Down Long Puffer Jacket
If you need something a little more heavy-duty for the dog walks and long commutes, this Responsible Down Long Puffer Jacket is designed to keep you warm in temperatures as low as -44°C. It’s water-repellent, wind-resistant and features built-in handwarmer pockets.
$220 at Quince
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Cotton Cashmere Fitted Ribbed Cardigan
For an easy work outfit, button this cotton-cashmere cardigan all the way up and tuck it into tailored trousers for a polished look without the need for a blouse. Finish with loafers and a structured tote for a classic office outfit that still feels comfortable.
$75 at Quince

 

Ultra-Stretch Ponte Wide Leg Pants
These Ultra-Stretch Ponte Wide Leg Pants offer the tailored look of dress pants with the comfort of four-way stretch fabric. They’re made with wrinkle-resistant material and feature a convenient pull-on waistband.
$60 at Quince

 

100% Washable Silk Maxi Skirt
This lightweight 100% washable silk maxi skirt has a beautiful satin finish and a fluid drape that moves gracefully with you. Made from mulberry silk, it features a hidden elastic waistband for a comfortable fit and is machine washable for easy care.
$110 at Quince
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Home pieces from Quince

It’s rare to come across a brand you’d want to buy your cashmere and kitchenware staples from. But yes, the brushed gold utensils and decorative bowls are as stunning as the Quince items I’d want to stuff my wardrobe with (and this is coming from someone guilty of making multiple trips to different grocery stores for specific items — I can be picky). Spanning bamboo sheets and plush throws to swirled glass lamps and pumpkin cardamom candles, browsing the home section is a wondrously endless scroll. Don’t worry, I did the dirty work for you and found a few gems.

Bamboo Sheet Set
Soft, supple, and a true Quince favourite, these bamboo sheets are highly rated for their silky, cooling properties. Hypoallergenic and with a 300 thread count, it’s an easy way to upgrade your sleep.
$110 at Quince

 

Handcrafted Fluted Marble Decorative Bowl
Carved by hand from solid white marble, this fluted decorative bowl is one of a kind. Style it on a coffee table, console or nightstand for a finishing touch that feels straight out of an interiors magazine.
$70 at Quince
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Gia Minimalist 6 Piece Serving Utensil Set
I did a double take when I saw Quince’s Gia Minimalist serving set listed at $220, compared with its stated traditional retail price of $1,139. Quince’s Gia Minimalist collection is designed in Italy by Sambonet, an Italian silverware manufacturer dating back to 1856. The brushed gold finish is achieved using a PVD coating process. Now imagine serving the dessert of the evening using this gorgeous cake server — scrumptious in more ways than one.
$220 at Quince

 

Ultra Cozy Throw
Cozying up on the couch hits different when you’re wrapped in your favourite throw. This ultra-soft, velvety blanket has a plush feel and ribbed edging, making it just the thing for slow mornings, movie nights and everything in between.
$80 at Quince

 

Swirled Glass Table Lamp
This swirled glass table lamp is practically a work of art all on it’s own, with a modern shape and warm light that’s perfect for late night bedside reading.
$70.00 at Quince
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Accessories from Quince

No outfit is complete without the complementary bag or gleaming sparkle. Although Quince began selling jewellery in 2019, the brand expanded its fine jewellery collection for the 2023 holiday season, introducing a wider selection of natural and lab-grown diamond pieces.

Siena Handwoven Tote
I’ve been on the hunt for a Mary Poppins bag to fit everything I need for a long work day and this one fits the bill in more ways than one. Crafted from handwoven Italian leather, the Siena Tote features a beautifully textured finish and a spacious interior with pockets to keep your laptop, notebook and daily essentials in order.
$210 at Quince
14K Gold Lab Grown Diamond Solitaire Necklace
Crafted from 14K recycled gold, this solitaire necklace features a round lab-grown diamond in a classic four-prong setting designed to maximize its sparkle.
$965 at Quince
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14K Gold Lab Grown Diamond Round & Pear Drop Earrings
Add this one to cart for your next gala or upscale dinner party. The brilliant round diamond and an elongated pear-shaped drop creates a striking interplay of light and movement, set in 14K gold.
$2,200 at Quince

 

After trying Quince for myself, I can see what the buzz is about. From wardrobe staples to home finds, there’s plenty to explore if you appreciate quality and reasonable prices. While shopping online means you can’t see or feel everything in person before ordering, Quince is worth a look if you’re ready to discover a few new favourites for your closet or home.

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