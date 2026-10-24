Old Navy sale: 50% off fall and winter staples worth shopping

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Old Navy is offering 50% off select styles, making it a great time to shop for fall and winter staples for the whole family. From cosy sweaters and cold-weather coats to workwear and holiday-ready outfits, we’ve rounded up the pieces worth adding to your cart. The sale is on for a limited time, so shop your favourites while they’re still available.
These high-waisted wide-leg jeans feature a dark wash, subtle whiskering and a relaxed fit through the hips and thighs. Currently marked down to $19 from $44.99, they’re available in regular, tall and petite fits with multiple inseam options.
This navy poplin shirt is an option for everything from casual Fridays at the office to weekend brunches and dinner plans. Layer it under a crew-neck sweater with the collar peeking out, or wear it on its own with chinos.
These 90s Straight-Fit Twill Dress Pants are a great option for work, with a clean, tailored look that pairs well with button-down shirts, blouses and blazers. The classic straight-leg fit and black colour makes them easy to style for the office and beyond.
This sleek black puffer jacket pairs a relaxed silhouette with a standing collar and built-in hood for a polished take on cold-weather dressing. Its water-resistant finish makes it a practical layer for navigating rainy commutes and crisp fall days.
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