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The Curator

Old Navy sale: 50% off fall and winter staples worth shopping

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 24, 2026 10:51 am
1 min read
From cosy sweaters and cold-weather coats to workwear and holiday-ready outfits, we’ve rounded up the pieces worth adding to your cart. View image in full screen
From cosy sweaters and cold-weather coats to workwear and holiday-ready outfits, we’ve rounded up the pieces worth adding to your cart.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Old Navy is offering 50% off select styles, making it a great time to shop for fall and winter staples for the whole family. From cosy sweaters and cold-weather coats to workwear and holiday-ready outfits, we’ve rounded up the pieces worth adding to your cart. The sale is on for a limited time, so shop your favourites while they’re still available.

Women’s deals

Jeweled Button Cardigan
With a bright red hue and jeweled buttons, this cardigan is holiday-ready pick that’s perfect for seasonal gatherings or dressing up your everyday denim.
$29.99 at Old Navy (was $59.99)
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High-Waisted Wow Wide-Leg Jeans
These high-waisted wide-leg jeans feature a dark wash, subtle whiskering and a relaxed fit through the hips and thighs. Currently marked down to $19 from $44.99, they’re available in regular, tall and petite fits with multiple inseam options.
$22.49 at Old Navy (was $44.99)

 

Satin A-Line Maxi Skirt
This satin A-line maxi skirt in a rich burgundy hue pairs beautifully with chunky knit sweaters, fitted turtlenecks and boots for a sultry fall or winter look.
$22.49 at Old Navy (was $44.99)

 

The Occasion by Old Navy Bell-Sleeve Satin Tie-Back Mini Dress
Perfect for all your holiday parties and special occasions, this black satin mini dress features dramatic bell sleeves, a boat neckline and a low scoop back with a delicate tie detail.
$32.49 at Old Navy (was $64.99)
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Oversized Longline Overcoat
With its oversized fit, below-the-knee length and classic button-front design, this oatmeal overcoat makes a statement layered over chunky knits and long-sleeve tops as temperatures drop.
$49.99 at Old Navy (was $99.99)

 

Funnel-Neck Core Puffer Jacket
With its relaxed fit, cosy funnel neck and hip-length cut, this black puffer jacket is perfect for casual days out, whether you’re running errands or heading out for a weekend walk.
$34.99 at Old Navy (was $69.99)

 

Men’s deals

Crew-Neck Sweater
With its classic crew neckline, raglan sleeves and warm brown heather finish, this pullover sweater is an easy layering piece that pairs well with everything from denim jackets to tailored coats.
$27.49 at Old Navy (was $54.99)
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Classic Fit Everyday Poplin Shirt
This navy poplin shirt is an option for everything from casual Fridays at the office to weekend brunches and dinner plans. Layer it under a crew-neck sweater with the collar peeking out, or wear it on its own with chinos.
$21.49 at Old Navy (was $42.99)

 

90s Straight-Fit Twill Dress Pants
These 90s Straight-Fit Twill Dress Pants are a great option for work, with a clean, tailored look that pairs well with button-down shirts, blouses and blazers. The classic straight-leg fit and black colour makes them easy to style for the office and beyond.
$27.49 at Old Navy (was $54.99)

 

Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket
This sleek black puffer jacket pairs a relaxed silhouette with a standing collar and built-in hood for a polished take on cold-weather dressing. Its water-resistant finish makes it a practical layer for navigating rainy commutes and crisp fall days.
$37.49 at Old Navy (was $74.99)
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Kid’s deals

Gender-Neutral Printed Flannel Pajama Pants Set for Kids
With its classic navy plaid print and soft flannel feel, this matching kids’ pyjama set is made for holiday movie nights, Christmas morning photos and everything in between.
$22.49 at Old Navy (was $44.99)

 

SoSoft Long-Sleeve Fair Isle Sweater for Girls
This soft Fair Isle sweater pairs a classic winter pattern with a relaxed fit and cosy mock neck, making it an adorable pick for everyday outfits on chilly days.
$22.49 at Old Navy (was $39.99)

 

High-Waisted Baggy Embellished Wide-Leg Jeans
Finished with shiny bow embellishments, these light-wash wide-leg jeans bring a playful twist to a denim staple, with a baggy fit that feels right on trend.
$19.99 at Old Navy (was $39.99)
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Frost-Free Water-Resistant Puffer Vest
This black puffer vest features a water-resistant finish, mock neck and relaxed fit, making it an easy extra layer over hoodies and long-sleeve tees for fall outings.
$19.99 at Old Navy (was $39.99)

 

Built-In Flex Tapered Tech Pants for Boys
These tapered tech pants offer the clean look of chinos with built-in stretch and moisture-wicking fabric, keeping up with busy school days and active weekends.
$19.99 at Old Navy (was $39.99)

You may also like:

Go-Dry V-Neck T-Shirt 3-Pack – $14.99

Quarter Crew Socks 3-Pack for Women – $5.99

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Ribbed Beanie for Men – $8.49

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