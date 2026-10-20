Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Halloween is just around the corner, but there’s still time to find a costume before the big night. Whether you’re shopping for little ones, planning a pop culture-inspired look for yourself or dressing up your four-legged friend, we’ve rounded up costumes you can still order in time for October 31. Read on for our last-minute Halloween costume picks.

Costumes for kids

Girls M3gan Costume If your little one is a fan of M3GAN, this costume is a fun way to bring the creepy doll to life for Halloween. Opt for the dress-and-wig set to complete the look, or add the matching bag for an extra accessory. $33.29 at Walmart

Story continues below advertisement

Cowgirl Costume Dress For a playful Western-inspired Halloween look, this cowgirl costume pairs a puff-sleeve dress with a matching red hat. Available in sizes from 18 months to 8 years. $49.05 at Walmart

Astronaut Costume with Helmet This astronaut costume includes a full-length jumpsuit with embroidered patches and a helmet with a movable tinted visor. Available in white, orange, blue and pink, it’s a classic Halloween option for kids who love all things space. $42.99 on Amazon (was $65.99)

MARVEL Boys Deluxe Iron Man Costume Marvel fans can dress up as Tony Stark in this Iron Man costume, featuring a padded jumpsuit with a printed arc reactor on the chest. The set also includes the superhero’s signature half-mask with a metallic finish. $87.26 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Costumes for adults

Adult Scream Costume For a classic horror-inspired look, this Scream costume includes the character’s signature ghost mask and a black robe with draped sleeves and a shredded hem. $93.99 at Walmart

Where's Waldo Costume Recognisable at a glance, this Where’s Waldo costume includes the classic red-and-white striped shirt, matching hat, scarf, round glasses and a costume cane. $32.99 on Amazon

Maddy Cheerleader Costume Recreate Maddy Perez’s look from Euphoria this Halloween with this blue cheerleader costume, featuring a matching top and skirt. $54.71 on Amazon (was $57.86)

Story continues below advertisement

Women's Country Singer Costume Celebrate country music icon Dolly Parton with this playful pink jumpsuit, finished with white fringe, holographic details and plenty of country glimmer. $145.45 on Amazon

Costumes for pets

T2Y Cowboy Rider Dog Costume Don’t leave your furry friend out of the fun. This cowboy rider costume features a tiny cowboy perched on your pet’s back for a hilarious Halloween look, with adjustable straps for a more comfortable fit. $18.99 on Amazon

Sailor Costume Give your cat or small dog a nautical look this Halloween with this sailor costume, complete with a navy hat and matching tie collar. The lightweight set features adjustable fastenings to help keep the hat and collar comfortably in place. $14.99 on Amazon (was $17.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Toodour Orange & Purple Halloween Lights – $19.99

Superhero Capes Set and Slap Bracelets – $28.99

TWIZZLERS & JOLLY RANCHER Candy & Gummies Variety Pack – $19.25