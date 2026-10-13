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Halloween always has a way of sneaking up on us. Whether you’re putting the finishing touches on your front porch, setting the scene for spooky-season hosting or still searching for a last-minute costume, these Amazon finds make getting ready a little easier. We’ve rounded up 12 festive picks to shop now, with delivery timing in mind so you can get into the Halloween spirit before October 31.
These ceramic ghost figurines bring a playful spin to Halloween decorating, with three different poses and a soft LED glow. Style them on an entryway console, bookshelf or Halloween tablescape for a little spooky-season charm.
Halloween décor gets a high-drama treatment with this oversized spider web, woven with 455 purple and orange LEDs that illuminate the night. Drape it across the yard for a scene-setting display, with eight lighting effects and a built-in timer to keep the atmosphere going long after dusk.
Make your front yard Halloween-ready with this 6-foot inflatable pumpkin patch, complete with a witch’s cat and built-in LED lights that bring the display to life after dark. It’s easy to set up and secure with included ground stakes and ropes.
Featuring a cheeky upside-down bat and scalloped edges, these Halloween paper napkins bring a whimsical finish to your party tablescape. The 50-pack is perfect for serving spooky-season cocktails, appetisers and sweet treats, with three-ply paper.
Forget the plastic bucket — this plush pumpkin tote is a softer, cuter way for little ones to collect their Halloween candy. With its cheerful face, vibrant orange finish and easy-to-carry handle, it’s a festive pick for trick-or-treating that can be brought out year after year.
Keep the trick-or-treaters happy with this 160-count variety pack of Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher gummies, featuring fruity favourites in individually wrapped portions. It’s just the thing for filling a Halloween candy bowl by the front door or stocking up before the neighbourhood ghosts and goblins arrive.
Keep little party guests entertained with this Halloween bingo set, complete with spooky tombstone-shaped cards featuring witches, pumpkins and black cats. With enough cards for 28 players, it’s a cute way to bring everyone together for a little friendly competition at your Halloween party.
Need a last-minute Halloween costume? This Harry Potter accessories set pairs the iconic wand with round black glasses for an instantly recognisable look — just add a black robe or school uniform and you’re ready for a little Hogwarts magic.
For a last-minute Halloween look that doesn’t require a full costume, these plush animal headbands are an easy place to start. Choose from playful designs like giraffe, panda or bear, then pair your pick with a coordinating outfit for a simple costume that’s ready for the party.
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