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Halloween always has a way of sneaking up on us. Whether you’re putting the finishing touches on your front porch, setting the scene for spooky-season hosting or still searching for a last-minute costume, these Amazon finds make getting ready a little easier. We’ve rounded up 12 festive picks to shop now, with delivery timing in mind so you can get into the Halloween spirit before October 31.

Spooky-season décor

Light Up Ghost Halloween Decor These ceramic ghost figurines bring a playful spin to Halloween decorating, with three different poses and a soft LED glow. Style them on an entryway console, bookshelf or Halloween tablescape for a little spooky-season charm. $36.99 on Amazon

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Halloween Spider Web Lights Decoration Halloween décor gets a high-drama treatment with this oversized spider web, woven with 455 purple and orange LEDs that illuminate the night. Drape it across the yard for a scene-setting display, with eight lighting effects and a built-in timer to keep the atmosphere going long after dusk. $37.78 on Amazon

DIYASY 120 Pcs Bats Wall Decor Create a spooky scene with these 120 3D bat decals, which can be arranged in different wing positions to make it look like a flock is taking flight across your walls, windows or front door. $12.98 on Amazon

6 FT Long Halloween Inflatable Outdoor Decorations Make your front yard Halloween-ready with this 6-foot inflatable pumpkin patch, complete with a witch’s cat and built-in LED lights that bring the display to life after dark. It’s easy to set up and secure with included ground stakes and ropes. $65.99 on Amazon

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Set the Halloween table

Halloween Party Paper Napkins, 50-Sheets Featuring a cheeky upside-down bat and scalloped edges, these Halloween paper napkins bring a whimsical finish to your party tablescape. The 50-pack is perfect for serving spooky-season cocktails, appetisers and sweet treats, with three-ply paper. $9.49 on Amazon

Halloween Plates Make Halloween party snacks extra fun for little ghouls with these pastel plates, featuring cute pumpkins, bats and ghosts in shades of pink and orange. $22.99 on Amazon

Set of 3 Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls Give your Halloween candy and snacks a witchy makeover with these black ceramic cauldron bowls, complete with gold cat, moon and star details. $39.59 on Amazon (was $49.49)

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Trick-or-treat essentials

Plush Halloween Pumpkin Basket Forget the plastic bucket — this plush pumpkin tote is a softer, cuter way for little ones to collect their Halloween candy. With its cheerful face, vibrant orange finish and easy-to-carry handle, it’s a festive pick for trick-or-treating that can be brought out year after year. $20.89 on Amazon (was $21.99)

Twizzlers & Jolly Rancher Candy & Gummies Variety Pack - 160 Count Keep the trick-or-treaters happy with this 160-count variety pack of Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher gummies, featuring fruity favourites in individually wrapped portions. It’s just the thing for filling a Halloween candy bowl by the front door or stocking up before the neighbourhood ghosts and goblins arrive. $27.5 on Amazon

Last-minute costumes and party games

28 Players Halloween Bingo Game Cards Keep little party guests entertained with this Halloween bingo set, complete with spooky tombstone-shaped cards featuring witches, pumpkins and black cats. With enough cards for 28 players, it’s a cute way to bring everyone together for a little friendly competition at your Halloween party. $14.99 on Amazon

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Harry Potter Accessories Set Need a last-minute Halloween costume? This Harry Potter accessories set pairs the iconic wand with round black glasses for an instantly recognisable look — just add a black robe or school uniform and you’re ready for a little Hogwarts magic. $24.12 on Amazon

Plush Animal Ears and Horns Headband For a last-minute Halloween look that doesn’t require a full costume, these plush animal headbands are an easy place to start. Choose from playful designs like giraffe, panda or bear, then pair your pick with a coordinating outfit for a simple costume that’s ready for the party. $6.95 on Amazon

You may also like:

Halloween Cookie Cutter Set – $12.99

White Ghosts Halloween Table Runner – $17.99

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Marlpoly Halloween Cauldron Coffee Mug – $24.49