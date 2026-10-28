The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

An extra hour in bed sounds dreamy—until you’re wide awake before your alarm. Where the fall time change is observed, clocks turn back one hour on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 2 a.m. local time. And while “falling back” gives us an extra hour overnight, it doesn’t guarantee we’ll spend it sleeping.

Whether you’re struggling to wind down, waking earlier than you’d like or finding every little sound distracting, a few thoughtful bedroom upgrades can make settling in more comfortable. From light-blocking essentials by BeeVines to a bedside routine with Hatch and cozy layers from Endy, these 13 sleep products are worth considering as you ease into the fall time change.

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Trouble falling asleep? Make winding down a ritual

When bedtime arrives before you feel ready to switch off, a calming evening routine can make the transition feel a little more inviting. Think a warm bath, a comforting scent and something soothing to sip.

Sleep Essential Oil Blend for Diffuser If you want to check out some sleepy essential oils, Amazon has you covered with this Dream Essential Oil Blend. It’s undiluted and comes highly recommended by more than 30,000 reviewers. $19.95 on Amazon

Saje Restful Sleep Mist If you want to add sleepy essential oils right onto your pillow for your best night’s rest yet, try Saje’s restful sleep mist. Spray it once onto your pillow before you get ready for bed, then settle in for a relaxing night’s rest. $28 at Saje.ca

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Dr. Teal’s Sleep Bath with Melatonin & Essential Oils Melatonin is the hormone your brain produces in response to darkness and helps to promote healthy sleep. Most people produce enough melatonin naturally, however prolonged screen time before bed may affect that production. So, there are many melatonin supplements and products now hitting the market. Consult with a doctor before taking one, but a good bedtime routine you may want to get into could involve this melatonin sleep bath from Dr Teal’s. $9.66 on Amazon

Traditional Medicinals - Organic Nighty Night Extra Herbal Tea While alcohol can negatively affect sleep quality, teas can help to promote better shut eye. There are many bedtime brews available out there, so look for blends that include sleep-friendly herbal ingredients like chamomile, valerian root, ginger or lavender. $4.92 on Amazon (was $5.97)

Waking up too early? Take control of bedroom light

If your morning starts before you’d like, unwanted light can make it harder to stay settled. A darker bedroom and a gentler scheduled wake-up can help create a more comfortable setting for your intended sleep hours.

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KAJPLATS Starter Kit Smart White Spectrum Set the mood for winding down with lighting you can adjust from your favourite reading spot. This IKEA starter kit includes a wirelessly dimmable white-spectrum bulb and an already-paired remote, so you can soften the brightness as bedtime approaches. A small switch with a cozy payoff. $11.99 at IKEA

Verilux® HappyLight® Lumi Plus Shorter days calling for a brighter setup? This slim, UV-free LED light therapy lamp delivers up to 10,000 lux, with three brightness levels to customize your experience. A countdown timer offers 15-minute increments up to an hour, while the detachable stand and wall-mount option make it easy to find a spot at home. $52.99 on Amazon

Hatch Rest+ 2nd Gen Sound Machine When your little early riser hasn’t received the memo about the clocks changing, Hatch offers a little backup. This sound machine and nightlight uses programmable colours and sounds to signal when it’s time to wind down, stay in bed or get up. Set consistent schedules from your phone, add white noise and adjust the light and volume using the device’s buttons. Buy on Amazon

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You may also like:

Himalayan Glow White Salt Crystal Lamp – $55.99

Weighted Blanket – $56.42

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker – $139.95

BeeVines Silk Sleep Mask If you need complete darkness to get a good night’s rest, invest in a comfortable sleep mask to block out unwanted light. Slipping one on also signals your brain that it’s time for bed, decreasing the number of distractions in your room as you snuggle in for the night. $13.99 on Amazon

NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains Don’t like sleeping with something on your face? Consider blackout curtains instead. They may help you get better shuteye at night by blocking out light, which can interfere with the creation of melatonin. They can also shield against the hot sun and help retain heat during colder nights, giving you more control over sleep temperature. $21.24 on Amazon (was $24.99)

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Hatch Restore 2 The way you go to sleep affects the quality of your sleep, which means it’s worth investing in a solid pre-bedtime game plan. That’s where a Hatch Restore comes in handy. The bedside clock doubles as a nightlight, sound machine and alarm. You can also program it to create your ultimate sleep routine with gentle wind-down and wake-up settings. $349.95 on Amazon

Disrupted sleep? Give your bedding a comfort check

An uncomfortable pillow or bedding that never feels quite right can make getting settled a nightly project. If you’re frequently rearranging your sleep setup, these upgrades put comfort first.

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket Another helpful tool for promoting restful and stress-free sleep is a weighted blanket. The extra weight of one is believed to stimulate serotonin, reduce stress, and increase sleep hormones. This hand-knitted blanket from Canadian company Silk & Snow weighs only eight pounds, so it isn’t too heavy. Plus, it’s machine washable and can be tumbled dry. $252 at Silk & Snow (was $280)

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Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set In life, there are some things worth investing in. A really good set of sheets is one of them. More than 22,000 reviewers are in love with this Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set from Brooklinen. The sheets are soft and breathable but won’t break the bank. They also come in several colours and sizes, making them ideal for any bedroom. $159 US at Brooklinen

Hybrid Snow Cooling Pillow Where you lay your head down at the end of a long day matters. If your pillow isn’t giving you maximum comfort and support, it’s bound to affect your rest. Pillows are also very personal and everyone has their own preferences. If it’s been a while since you invested in a new one or yours just isn’t comfy, consider an upgrade. $279.62 on Amazon $249 at Casper

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows These Queen-sized pillows are a top choice on Amazon and are designed for all kinds of sleepers—front, back, or that oh-so-spoonable side. $41.49 on Amazon (was $43.99)

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For kids who need help winding down

The fall time change can make little ones’ bedtime routines feel a little out of sync. Give them something to look forward to with a screen-free story before lights out.

Yoto Player 4th Gen One more story? Make it part of the routine. The Yoto Player lets kids explore stories, music and more with physical audio cards, bringing screen-free entertainment to their evening wind-down. Pick a favourite, get cozy and turn those last few minutes before bed into a ritual you can both enjoy. $179.99 at yotoplay.com

You may also like:

Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock – $69.99

Noise-Reducing Earplugs For Sleep – $31.95

Sleep Oral Strips – $19.98

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With files from Amber Dowling