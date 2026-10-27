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There are purchases you spend years thinking about while continuing to make do with what you have. For me, a new mattress was one of them. I could happily research bedding, admire beautiful bed frames and imagine my future bedroom–but the mattress itself? Somehow, that upgrade kept getting pushed down the list.

Then I started thinking about the home my fiancé and I will eventually share. Suddenly, choosing a mattress became a decision for two. I’m a side-sleeper. He cycles through what feels like every sleeping position available. We both like support, but we also want that delicious, cancel-your-plans-and-get-back-into-bed cloud feeling.

Enter the Endy Elevate Hybrid Mattress.

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I’d wanted to try Endy for years, and its newest hybrid felt like the right place to start. With cooling-focused materials, pressure-relieving foam and targeted support, it checked the boxes on my mattress wish list. And the fact that it’s proudly made in Canada? That made my decision even easier.

Read on for my Endy Elevate Hybrid Mattress review, including what makes this Canadian-made upgrade worth investing in.

What is the Endy Elevate Hybrid Mattress?

View image in full screen Image source: Endy.com.

The Elevate is an evolution of Endy’s best-selling Hybrid, with an added focus on cooler sleep. The medium-firm model I chose is a 12-inch hybrid with five layers designed to balance cushioning comfort with responsive support. Here’s what’s behind the bedtime upgrade:

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A cooling cover that works from the surface

The AirDrift™ Cooling Cover with CoolWeave™ Technology feels cool to the touch and wicks away moisture. As a hot sleeper, this was a major selling point–I wanted a mattress that could help keep me comfortable all night, rather than feel cool only when I first climbed into bed.

Two layers of gel-infused comfort

Both the Endy Cooling Comfort Foam and Pressure-Relief Foam contain HeatDiffuse™ Gel, designed to draw heat away as you sleep. The breathable, open-cell foam construction also keeps air moving throughout the mattress, helping release heat for consistent comfort.

Zoned steel coils for targeted support

Underneath those cushioning layers sits a seven-inch layer of zoned steel pocket coils, with up to 1,088 coils, depending on the mattress size. Why does this matter? They provide targeted lumbar support while adding airflow, durability and responsiveness. The reinforced construction supports up to 600 pounds.

The mattress is also designed to isolate motion–a particularly appealing feature when your fiancé likes to cycle through every sleeping position while you’re happily settled on your side.

My review

If never wanting to leave bed is wrong, I don’t want to be right. This is easily the best mattress I’ve owned.

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I’d wanted to upgrade my mattress for years, and with my fiancé and I moving in together, I wanted something that would suit us both. My wish list was pretty specific: supportive, cloud-like and–because I’m a hot sleeper–capable of keeping me cool throughout the night. A tall order? Perhaps. But the Elevate delivers.

First, the setup deserves a moment. After putting off a mattress upgrade for so long, actually getting this one onto my bed was a cinch. The bed-in-a-box delivery is convenient: unbox it, position it on your bed frame, carefully remove the wrapping and let it expand. Voilà–bedroom upgraded. For something that felt like such a big decision, the setup was refreshingly uncomplicated.

We chose medium-firm because we both like a little more support without sacrificing that soft, inviting feeling that makes getting into bed the best part of the day. I’m a side-sleeper, while my fiancé sleeps in all different positions, so Endy’s most popular feel seemed like a natural fit.

And I’ll admit it: I do a lot of work from bed. Writing, editing, answering emails–my mattress gets more time with me than I probably should admit. So when your bed also doubles as your office, how comfortable it feels is a pretty big deal.

For me, the cooling is a standout. I needed a mattress that could keep me cool all night long, and this one does just that. The AirDrift cover with CoolWeave Technology deserves a special mention–it brings that cool-to-the-touch feeling I appreciate as soon as I get into bed. Paired with the gel-infused foam and breathable construction underneath, it makes the Elevate feel particularly well suited to someone who sleeps warm.

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The biggest difference, though, is how I feel in the morning. I’m waking up feeling more refreshed after a good night’s sleep. As much as I love a beautiful bedroom, actually feeling well rested is the part of this upgrade I appreciate most.

Why I chose medium-firm

Choosing a mattress for two people feels a little like choosing a restaurant when you’re both hungry: you need something that makes everyone happy.

For us, that meant support with a generous helping of softness. Neither of us wanted to feel swallowed by the bed, but we weren’t looking for an overly rigid sleep surface, either. I wanted that cloud-like comfort without giving up the support underneath.

I went with medium-firm, Endy’s most popular feel, which the brand describes as offering balanced comfort for every sleep position. There are also firm and plush options, so you have some room to choose based on how you like your bed to feel.

As a side-sleeper shopping with a combination sleeper in mind, medium-firm felt like the most sensible starting point. Shared mattress, shared priorities.

Bonus: The Elevate also comes with a 365-night risk-free trial and a 15-year warranty. A mattress is a personal purchase, and most people would appreciate having time to figure out how it fits into real life. A quick lie-down can tell you something; your usual bedtime routine tells you much more.

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The pros

The Elevate brought together several things I was looking for in one long-overdue decision. Here’s what stands out to me:

Proudly made in Canada , which was a meaningful part of its appeal.

, which was a meaningful part of its appeal. Three firmness options , including the medium-firm feel I chose.

, including the medium-firm feel I chose. Cooling-focused construction , from the cover to the breathable foam.

, from the cover to the breathable foam. Foam and pocket coils , combining cushioning with responsive support.

, combining cushioning with responsive support. Motion-isolating design , an appealing feature for sharing a bed.

, an appealing feature for sharing a bed. A 365-night trial, giving you time to assess the mattress at home.

The cons

Starting at $1,195, the Elevate is an investment–and the final price depends on the size and feel you choose. If you’re furnishing an entire bedroom, that’s worth factoring into the budget alongside your bed frame, bedding and everything else that somehow ends up in the cart.

Firmness is also personal. Medium-firm made sense for our preferences, but that doesn’t mean it will be everyone’s perfect match. Endy offers firm and plush options for a reason. If you have the opportunity to try the different feels in-store, I’d make that part of the shopping process.

And while motion isolation and cooling technology are appealing features, I’d keep expectations grounded. A mattress can be thoughtfully designed without guaranteeing uninterrupted sleep every night. Luckily, the size of our king mattress coupled with this unique feature has kept my fiancé and I happy.

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For me, though, finally making the upgrade has been worth it. After years of thinking about an Endy, I now have a Canadian-made mattress I’m happy to build our bedroom around.

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More Curator-approved bedroom must-haves

Saje Restful Sleep Mist I have this Saje mist in my bedtime lineup for a little finishing touch that makes settling in feel more intentional. A light spritz on my pillow adds an essential-oil scent to the space before I climb into bed. It’s the best way to make an ordinary evening feel a touch more luxe. $28 at Saje.ca

Ara Bed A great mattress deserves an equally beautiful bed frame. I fell for the Ara’s fluted walnut design—it’s warm, timeless and works with just about any bedding. Underneath, a sturdy steel frame keeps everything supported. And the hidden storage drawers? *Chef’s kiss.* If you prefer a softer look, it also comes in plush fabric options with removable, washable covers. $3,515 at Cozey

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European Linen Ruffle Duvet Cover Set I’m a sucker for a ruffle, and this duvet cover set brings just the right amount of romance to my bedroom. The matching shams make the whole bed feel pulled together, even when I’ve barely made it. As a hot sleeper, I also appreciate the breathable, 100 per cent European linen–and knowing it gets softer with every wash makes me love it even more. $230 at Quince

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock & Sound Machine My bedside table got an upgrade, too. I have the Hatch Restore 3 in my bedroom, and its gradual sunrise alarm makes the idea of waking up a little less dreadful. With more than 80 sleep sounds and customizable lighting, it helps set the mood for winding down, then eases me into the morning without the jolt of a blaring alarm. $229.99 on Amazon

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase I love a bedding upgrade with beauty benefits. I have these Kitsch satin ones in my bedding rotation, and their silky finish makes bedtime feel like a treat. The smooth fabric helps reduce the friction that can lead to tangles, frizz and breakage, while a zippered closure keeps everything neatly in place. $53.99 on Amazon

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Canadian Down & Feather Co. Medium 625 Fill Power White Down Sleeping Pillow If a soft, fluffy pillow is your idea of bedtime bliss, this Canadian Down & Feather Co. pick deserves a spot on your radar. White down fill brings the loft, while a breathable, 500-thread-count cotton shell keeps it tucked inside. It offers gentle support for front and back sleepers, plus a five-year warranty against manufacturing defects. $191.25 on Amazon (was $225)

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket A chunky knit you can curl up under? Yes, please. This eight-pound weighted blanket from Canadian brand Silk & Snow adds a little comforting weight to evenings spent reading or watching one more episode. The hand-knitted texture looks just as lovely draped across the bed, and it’s machine washable and dryer-friendly for easy care. $252 at Silk & Snow (was $280)

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