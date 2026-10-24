Wayfair Way Day Sale: Save up to 80% off furniture, home decor and more

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Wayfair’s Way Day Sale runs from October 25 to 27, with discounts of up to 80 per cent off furniture, home decor and more. Just in time for holiday hosting, we’ve rounded up deals on dining tables, storage cabinets, statement lighting and comfortable sectionals to help get your home guest-ready.

Bedroom deals

Candler Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback Crafted with soft velvet and sturdy support, this platform bed will give you a luxurious sleep experience every night. Modern, chic and 75 per cent off! $161.99 at Wayfair (was $959.96)

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Braya Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed Upgrade your bedroom with the Braya Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed, featuring a modern upholstered design and a stylish wingback headboard. It includes a hydraulic lift system that reveals generous under-bed storage, helping you keep essentials like clothing and bedding neatly organized while removing the need for a box spring. $279.99 at Wayfair (was $904.47)

Westerleigh 1-Drawer Nightstand This classic white nightstand is functional and will blend right into any modern decor. Pairs well with a chic lamp and your favourite book. $143.99 at Wayfair (was $272.00)

Dining room deals

Aguilera 61'' Sideboard Storage Cabinet With Doors And Shelves Upgrade your buffet cabinet with this fluted walnut-brown sideboard, featuring curved corners, adjustable shelves and plenty of storage for dinnerware, linens and entertaining essentials. $359.99 at Wayfair (was $765.99)

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Borne Rectangular with Stainless Steel Base Dining Table Make a statement in your dining room with this rectangular table, featuring a grey wood-look top and an interlocking stainless steel base with a golden finish. With seating for up to 10, it’s a stylish choice for anyone who loves hosting dinner parties or gathering the whole family around the table. $2,299.99 at Wayfair (was $3,539.99)

Northfleet 47 Inch Console Table From morning coffee to game night snacks, this console’s spacious top and clever cutouts are ready for all your living room moments. $82.99 at Wayfair (was $345.33)

Family room deals

White Cloud Upholstered Sectional Sofa with Spill-resistant Fabric Furnish your family room with your dream sofa by choosing a spacious, low-profile sectional with deep seats and softly curved arms. Opt for spill-resistant bouclé upholstery to bring texture and a designer feel to your space without worrying as much about everyday spills. $2,299.99 at Wayfair (was $3,399.99)

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Caomhan Block Coffee Table For a modern living room, opt for this square coffee table in a travertine finish, pairing clean lines with a solid block base for a contemporary feel. Its generous surface offers plenty of room for coffee table books and decorative objects. $293.99 at Wayfair (was $430.00)

Cruce 3 - Light Drum Chandelier Give your space an instant upgrade with the Cruce 3-Light Drum Chandelier, which mixes a sleek metal frame with soft, layered fabric shades for a warm, comfortable glow. It’s fully adjustable and dimmable too, so you can easily set the right mood whether it’s over a dining table, kitchen island, or in a bathroom. $164.99 at Wayfair (was $331.13)

You may also like:

Simonsen Boneless 135.4 Inch Cloud Modular Sectional Couch – $1,329.99

Upholstered Solid Wood Dining Chair Side Chair (Set of 2) – $309.99

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Paoli 5-Light Faux Wood Linear Pendant Cluster Design – $227.99