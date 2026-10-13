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The kitchen might be the heart of the home, but the living room is the soul — a place to gather, host and entertain. This fall, we’re looking for pieces that strike the right balance between the designer aesthetic we love and the everyday function we need. From lighting you can’t take your eyes off to layered textures that make everything that much richer, we’ve gathered these finds so you don’t have to. Here’s what’s trending from Quince, Simons, Article and more.
Statement lighting
Whether on tables, floors or ceilings, don’t be afraid to layer your home with lighting designs that add warmth and visual interest through shape and silhouette.
If you prefer your light off the ground, this pleated linen ceiling lamp creates a calming atmosphere with its textured shade, neutral tones and warm, diffused glow. Its soft pleated design adds subtle dimension without overwhelming the rest of your décor.
Love a naturally lit space? These 100% cotton sheer curtains let diffused light filter through while adding an airy feel to your living room. With versatile top treatments for different hanging styles, they’re an easy way to soften your windows without blocking out that much-needed sunshine.
Swapping out your old cushion covers for a Bouclé set is an easy way to upgrade your living space. Popular in mid-century modern design, bouclé is known for its soft, textured feel. These covers come in a variety of neutral colours to complement your existing décor.
With its sculptural pedestal base and genuine marble top, this mid-century-inspired coffee table makes a striking centrepiece in the living room. Natural veining adds visual interest, and the generous round surface offers plenty of room for art books, decorative objects and your favourite coffee-table accessories.
It’s rare to find a truly sink-in-and-stay-awhile accent chair that isn’t a complete eyesore, but this one strikes the right balance with it’s plush chenille upholstery and a solid wood frame, making it a perfect pick for a reading nook or living room.
This seashell trinket tray has a glossy, luminous finish that holds small items like rings and earrings while doubling as a decorative accent. Display it on shelves, buffet cabinets or coffee tables for a personalized touch.
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