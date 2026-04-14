The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re a proud parent, grandparent, partner or pretty much any member of the giant village behind a grade 12 student this June, Canadian Grad is a Category 1 reason to celebrate–and spoil! And to you grads out there–a lot of these ideas will come in handy for your dressed-up adventures next year, too. Woot!
We know that pearls are having a serious moment in street fashion, but they’re also so preppy and pretty and give just the right amount of estate vibes for a formal event. And I’m loving this season’s trend toward clusters of pearly barrettes tucked around the ear or framing the face.
I’m obsessed with the look of a simple row of single pearls dotted down a centre or side part (and it’s a genius way to look like you’ve spent all afternoon at the salon). So well-priced and super gourmet, stick-on pearl charms can also adorn your cheekbones, fingernails, purse clasp, corsage strap–anywhere!
I always say, learn from the brides. This 3-piece, vintage-esque faux pearl tiara works for both bridal or graduation night looks. And just as charming? They will add the perfect amount of east coast whimsy to a simple jeans-and-a-tee getup this summer.
High heels and grad together in the same sentence is no joke. Remember to wear your new heels several times (for several hours at a time!) before the big night. And if new shoes aren’t in the budget? No sweat. Consider sliding a bejeweled elastic around your foot (and over your heel) to up the glam factor.
And if your pumps are in need of a little oh-la-la, clip-on shoe jewels will be your grad 2026 BFF. Also chic when clipped onto a handbag, a belt or even your spaghetti straps like the ladies pictured–these little drama queens are the definition of bling without the sting.
I always encourage my girly grads to give themselves permission to splurge on a few special beauty items to remember the night by. Whether it’s your skin prep or a drool-worthy deodorant you’ve been longing to spring for, this is the night to make sure your beauty is completely in line. I think this would make for a lovely little grad gift. Eco friendly exfoliating glove from the cult status Kitsch brand will have their skin smooth and glowing for the big night.
OK so this is more of an undercover/landing gear suggestion, but reusable stick-on nipple covers are the gift that keeps on giving. And they can also help hold things up nicely on a strapless dress, just in case there is any void space in the bust (we’ve got you, girls). Note: don’t fall for the high-priced ‘fancy’ brands here–these covers are all pretty much all created equally.
I am in love with this all-natural deodorant brand, Corpus. Cruelty-free, gorgeous packaging and available in the most spa-like of scents, everything from their library of deodorants is a dream. I use Neroli (bright citrus notes with a spicy finish), but honestly–they’re all amazing.
This female-founded Canadian brand is winning the stick-on, real gel nails game. I chose this more neutral ‘ballet’ shade from Edamani as it will glide you through the entire week of brunches, gatherings and celebrations. Easy to self-file, super pretty–and no trip to the salon!
Write a comment