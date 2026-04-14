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Whether you’re a proud parent, grandparent, partner or pretty much any member of the giant village behind a grade 12 student this June, Canadian Grad is a Category 1 reason to celebrate–and spoil! And to you grads out there–a lot of these ideas will come in handy for your dressed-up adventures next year, too. Woot!

Pearl Hair Clip (Set of 4) We know that pearls are having a serious moment in street fashion, but they’re also so preppy and pretty and give just the right amount of estate vibes for a formal event. And I’m loving this season’s trend toward clusters of pearly barrettes tucked around the ear or framing the face. $8.99 on Amazon

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Pearl Stickers (660 pcs) I’m obsessed with the look of a simple row of single pearls dotted down a centre or side part (and it’s a genius way to look like you’ve spent all afternoon at the salon). So well-priced and super gourmet, stick-on pearl charms can also adorn your cheekbones, fingernails, purse clasp, corsage strap–anywhere! $6.97 on Amazon

Faux Pearl Headband I always say, learn from the brides. This 3-piece, vintage-esque faux pearl tiara works for both bridal or graduation night looks. And just as charming? They will add the perfect amount of east coast whimsy to a simple jeans-and-a-tee getup this summer. $15.98 on Amazon

High Heel Shoe Straps High heels and grad together in the same sentence is no joke. Remember to wear your new heels several times (for several hours at a time!) before the big night. And if new shoes aren’t in the budget? No sweat. Consider sliding a bejeweled elastic around your foot (and over your heel) to up the glam factor. $19.14 on Amazon

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Heliltd 2 Pair Rhinestone Shoe Clips And if your pumps are in need of a little oh-la-la, clip-on shoe jewels will be your grad 2026 BFF. Also chic when clipped onto a handbag, a belt or even your spaghetti straps like the ladies pictured–these little drama queens are the definition of bling without the sting. $12.99 on Amazon (was $13.99)

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Maybelline New York Super Stay 24H Skin Tint Foundation – $19.96

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion – $19.96

Maybelline Lash Sensational Firework Mascara – $15.96

Kitsch Deep Exfoliating Glove I always encourage my girly grads to give themselves permission to splurge on a few special beauty items to remember the night by. Whether it’s your skin prep or a drool-worthy deodorant you’ve been longing to spring for, this is the night to make sure your beauty is completely in line. I think this would make for a lovely little grad gift. Eco friendly exfoliating glove from the cult status Kitsch brand will have their skin smooth and glowing for the big night. $11.99 on Amazon

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Nipple Covers OK so this is more of an undercover/landing gear suggestion, but reusable stick-on nipple covers are the gift that keeps on giving. And they can also help hold things up nicely on a strapless dress, just in case there is any void space in the bust (we’ve got you, girls). Note: don’t fall for the high-priced ‘fancy’ brands here–these covers are all pretty much all created equally. $24.95 on Amazon

CORPUS Natural Deodorant Stick I am in love with this all-natural deodorant brand, Corpus. Cruelty-free, gorgeous packaging and available in the most spa-like of scents, everything from their library of deodorants is a dream. I use Neroli (bright citrus notes with a spicy finish), but honestly–they’re all amazing. $34.99 on Amazon

WindTouch Clip in Hair Extensions I know firsthand having bought several sets of these extensions over the past two years (GRRR Gemma!) that they look natural, clip in well and brush out beautifully. $53.49 on Amazon

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Stick-On Real Gel Nails This female-founded Canadian brand is winning the stick-on, real gel nails game. I chose this more neutral ‘ballet’ shade from Edamani as it will glide you through the entire week of brunches, gatherings and celebrations. Easy to self-file, super pretty–and no trip to the salon! $19.99 on Amazon

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Ardell False Lashes Faux Mink Demi Wispies – $38.45

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask – $25.69

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain – $29